3 Die in Lagos Building Collapse

Death toll on Friday’s building collapse at Ebute Meta, Lagos State, increased to three by yesterday evening with the recovery of the body of a 12-year-old boy. The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the figure to newsmen in Lagos.

It had earlier been reported that two bodies of two adults; a male and a female, were recovered from the rubbles of the two-storey building. Farinloye had said that the building collapsed on Friday morning on Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta.

He said that the Lagos Building Control Agency had issued evacuation notice several times on the building and all the original occupants packed out. He said: “It was alleged that the property had been sold out about four months ago. “Three of the occupants jumped to safety with the assistance of the residents.

“According to accounts of residents, prior to the collapse, a dog, which the people in the collapsed building had been taking care of, got to the building and started barking in a sorrowful manner and refused to eat or enter the building. ” No sooner had the dog left, than the building came down.” He added that search and rescue operations were ongoing.