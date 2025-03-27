3 Dead As Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Cross River

Share

No fewer than three persons have died when their houses collapsed during a torrential downpour in Yala Local Government Area of Northern Cross River.

The downpour, which was reportedly the first rain of the year, was said to be driven by fierce wind and thunderstorms that uprooted trees, cut electricity cables and pulled down houses in the area.

It was learnt that at least 20 houses in the villages of Ezekwe, Okpodon and Wanokom were destroyed by the storm and three persons, two females and one male, died when their houses fell on them.

The Chairman of Yala Local Government Area, Fred Okem, confirmed that the disaster was traumatising, considering that the local government was trying to rehabilitate roads and assist the people with farm inputs for the farming season, only for the disaster to occur.

“In the past month, we have been rehabilitating roads, fixing water boreholes and distributing farm inputs to the people in expectation that when the rain falls, the farming period will kick off for them to plant their farms only for houses to be destroyed by a rainstorm and some persons killed, which is a big setback,” he said.

According to him, the costs of roofing sheets have gone through the roof, and people cannot afford them. Many of those affected by the storm are currently sleeping in the open.

“Since the incident happened two days ago, those whose homes were destroyed are sleeping in the open with their children, and the effect of such is well known,” he added.

The Chairman appealed for help from the federal, state government and nongovernmental organisations to enable the people to rebuild their homes before diseases set in the camps and lead to more deaths.

