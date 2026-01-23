3 Dead, 38 Injured In Yobe Road Crash

Three people were killed and 38 others sustained injuries in a road accident along the Lamba–Potiskum Road in Yobe State. The incident was reported in a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst Zagazola Makama.

According to the post, the accident occurred at about 5 pm in the Badejo area when a Mitsubishi Canter truck conveying cattle and passengers from Lamba to Potiskum lost control after hitting two pedestrians.

The truck, driven by Saidu Baba from the Lamba Sule area of Fika, reportedly struck two women who were crossing the road before veering off the highway and plunging into a nearby bush.

“As a result of the crash, the two women and one passenger died on the spot, while the driver and 37 others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” the post stated Police operatives reportedly responded promptly and evacuated the injured victims to Potiskum for medical treatment.

“Four of the victims are currently receiving treatment, while the driver and 33 others have been treated and released,” Makama said. The victims who lost their lives were identified as Sani Mallam Habu, 50; Khadija Mohamed, 40; and Aisha Gambo, 45.