3 Dead, 11 Injured As Bandits Attack Katsina Village

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that bandits killed three people and injured 11 others in an attack on Jikamashi Town in Musawa Local Government Area. The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Aliyu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the attack occurred on March 10 at about 6:05 pm, after police in Musawa received a distress call that suspected bandits armed with dangerous weapons had invaded Jikamashi Village. Abubakar said the attack- ers had already injured several residents before security operatives arrived at the scene.

“They injured 14 persons before the arrival of security agencies,” he said. After receiving the report, a joint security team led by the Divisional Police Officer in Musawa quickly moved to the area to confront the attackers.

The police spokesperson said the security team engaged the bandits in a gun battle and eventually repelled the attack. The victims who were in- jured during the assault were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, doctors later confirmed that three of the injured victims died from their wounds, while the remaining 11 victims are currently receiving treatment and responding well. Abubakar also said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Shehu, strongly condemned the attack on the community.

He added that the police commissioner has ordered a full investigation into the incident to ensure that those responsible for the attack are tracked down and arrested.