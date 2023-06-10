3 Days To NASS’ Inauguration: Suspense As Yari, Wase, Betara Go Underground

Strong indications emerged yesterday that the National Assembly leadership crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to abate as the horse- trading and permutations continued last night. It was gathered that the horse-trading assumed a new dimension with checks revealing intense pressure on the leading aspirants and contenders, as they continue to resist all the heat from the ruling APC.

In view of this, Saturday Telegraph learnt that Abdullaziz Yari, Abdullahi Wase and Muktar Betara were said to have gone underground to avoid any possible breakup of the alliance and infiltration. A dependable source told this newspaper that the leading contenders have decided to evade ‘political pressure’. The source said: “I can authoritatively tell you that Yari, Wase and Betara have gone underground.

This is to forestall any unnecessary pressure from any quarters because they want to remain focused. “They equally want to avoid mounting pressure because we are entering the critical period ahead of the June 13 inauguration.” Speaking further, the source said the ruling party has also intensified pressure on the contestants to key into the consensus arrangement of the ruling APC.

The source added: “It is instructive to note that the ruling party is on the move to see how the contestants will accept the party’s mandate. This is very crucial now but unfortunately it is not going in that direction.” Meanwhile, it was learnt that the opposition parties are resolute and ready to ensure that they spring surprises on June 13.

The source stated: “The opposition lawmakers are still resolute and determined to spring surprises because APC is believed to be toying with the feelings of Nigerians. Another source who spoke to our correspondent frowned at the overbearing influence of the incoming Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila: He said: “We have actually entered the most crucial moment of the whole game where we will separate the boys from the men. We have nothing against the President, mind you.

“But our grouse is the manner in which the incoming Chief of staff wants to corner everything from being the Chief of Staff to who controls the National Assembly from the Villa. “Did President Tinubu allow or ever encourage such practice? Did he not encourage anti-establish- ment moves in the National Assembly? So it is not about Tinubu but about the institution of the parliament.

We can’t be rubber stamp to anyone.” The source was also dismissive of the attempt to play up the issue of religion now, wondering why it was not consequential in the decision to pick a Muslim as Vice President. “Their argument is that we already have Muslims as president and vice. Our own argument is that the same way Nigerians rose above religion by voting them in, it will still be so because it’s only in the National Assembly that we can decide who leads us.

We will not allow them to use religion to divide us. “If it is about religious or geopolitical balance, why did the president pick an- other Muslim from his own Lagos as Chief of Staff? So we can’t be fooled. “For us in the North, we see Tinubu as trying to box us to a corner and all these things would have been avoided if he had carried the national leadership of the party along.

Not even any of our governors knew, not even other critical stakeholders from the Northern region were carried along. “So Yari is not fighting for himself, Betara is not fighting for himself. We are aware they have been trailing Betara and Yari with DSS and EFCC making them to go underground. We are watching. “And if you look at the scenario, Betara has been quiet and even nowhere to be found.

Yari has left his Transcorp campaign office and is also not reachable but Tuesday will tell. If they know they have the number for both positions, why are they insisting Betara should direct his supporters to back Abbass? Even his purported withdrawal has increased their problem because most of his supporters are going to other side more than Abbass’.”