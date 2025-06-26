3 Convicted In Ekiti For Violence, House Invasion

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday convicted three individuals for threatening violence and invading the residence of a traditional family head, Chief Olawuyi Olowojebutu.

The convicted persons—Dele Olowojebutu (38), Remi Olowojebutu (30), and Abiodun Adegboro (44)—were sentenced to six months imprisonment each. The court, however, gave them the option of paying a fine of ₦20,000 per count in lieu of imprisonment.

Two other defendants, Oja Ayewa (60) and Oladele Ogungbemile (38), were discharged and acquitted of the two-count charge.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, the offences were committed on July 9, 2024, and are punishable under Sections 421 and 69 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Oriyomi told the court that the defendants unlawfully invaded the residence of Chief Olowojebutu in Are-Ekiti, Ekiti State. During the invasion, they reportedly damaged the gate, broke the glass louvre windows, and discharged firearms, actions which aggravated the health condition of the 71-year-old chief.

In his judgment, Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun found the third to fifth defendants guilty on both counts and handed down the prison terms with an option of fines.

The court further ordered that all items damaged during the incident be repaired by the convicted persons.