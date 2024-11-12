3 Confirmed Dead As Truck Rams Into Lagos Market

Share

In a tragic accident, a truck crashed into Ayetoro Market in the Epe area of Lagos State, claiming the lives of three people.

It was learnt that the truck, descending from Ita-Opo, lost its brakes, hitting a commercial tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry before ramming into the market. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), shared details of the incident on its official X handle yesterday.

The post read: “A fatal accident occurred due to a brake failure of a truck descending from Ita-Opo. “It hit a commercial tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry before ramming into the Ayetoro Market/ Complex.

“Three lives were lost, and the bodies have been taken to the morgue at Epe General Hospital. A tow truck is on ground to evacuate the affected vehicles.

