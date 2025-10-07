3 Cold Dishes Premieres At Indigo

The highly anticipated Pan-African crime thriller “3 Cold Dishes” premiered to a full house of 1,757 guests at Indigo at The O2, London. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Asurf Oluseyi and executive produced by Bose Ogulu, Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu, and Osas Ighodaro, the film captivated audiences with its gripping narrative of survival, sisterhood, and revenge.

The evening kicked off with a vibrant red carpet hosted by Shank Comics and Hakeem, featuring the cast and a star-studded lineup of celebrities.

Leading lady Osas Ighodaro stunned on the carpet, setting the tone for the glamorous night. Other notable appearances included Ivorian actress Fat Toure, French-Ivorian actress Maud Guerard, Ruby Akubueze, Taiwo Adeyemi, Senegalese actress Amelie Mbaye, and veteran Nollywood actor Wale Ojo, whose presence added gravitas to the event.

Legendary Congolese musician Awilo Longomba also graced the occasion, underscoring the premiere’s Pan-African significance. Hakka Da Host, Nissi, Boma Akpore, Yvonne Jegede, KC Obiajulu, influencers, media figures, and industry dignitaries were also in attendance.

Following the screening, guests participated in a panel conversation with the cast and creators—including Burna Boy, Nissi Ogulu, Namix, Ronami Ogulu, and director Asurf—moderated by Dr. Suzaan McLean. The event concluded with an exclusive VIP reception.

Set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire, “3 Cold Dishes” takes audiences on a bold cinematic journey that confronts the brutal realities of sex trafficking and the unrelenting pursuit of justice.

The film brings together a diverse cast and crew, showcasing the very best of African cinema.

“3 Cold Dishes” will open for public viewing on November 7, 2025, across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Cameroon, and the UK, and November 28, 2025, across Francophone countries and the rest of the world.