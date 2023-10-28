3 Children Emerge Winners In 2023 Indomie Heroes Award

This year, three exceptional children have emerged as recipients of the Indomie annual Heroes Awards in their respective categories: Social Bravery, Physical Bravery, and Intellectual Bravery.

Helen Emmanuel from Ikot Usong, who stood up and fought for a 13-year-old girl who was molested and impregnated by her father in Akwa Ibom State is awarded as the Social Bravery winner.

Happiness Bassey from Ikot Usong, Akwa Ibom State awarded the Physical Bravery winner for stopping her mother from selling her younger brother to Ferdinand Maumo, a differently-abled child with Spastic cerebral palsy who demonstrated an exceptional understanding of Chess through pattern recognition from Makoko, Lagos State as the Intellectual Bravery winner.

The trio emerged winners on October 29th when Indomie Instant Noodles Nigeria hosted another edition of its annual Heroes Awards, where the bravest and most valiant of young and teenage Nigerians received national recognition and acclaim for heroic displays of humanity.

They were picked by a distinguished panel of judges from an initial shortlist comprising 14 children for this year’s edition of the event. They got N1 million each for their heroism.

Helen, 14, said their recognition by Dufil Prima Foods Limited was an encouragement to always go the extra mile for others as they never knew their acts of bravery would someday be rewarded.

“If I hadn’t done what I did by standing up for a 13-year-old girl who was molested and impregnated by her father, I probably wouldn’t be here for this award. My message to children out there is to help protect our girls when in dire need; and save lives. I’d like to say a big thank you to Dufil Prima Foods Limited for the cash prize which will be very helpful in enhancing my education,” she said.

Mr Tope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Limited during the presentation of the awards in Lagos, said it was targeted at identifying and rewarding children whose heroic acts touched lives but were often ignored due to their age.

“This event is significant because it is rooted in the recognition of those whose best efforts are very often overlooked by society. On a daily basis, our beloved Nigerian children perform thousands of heroic acts at great personal risk to themselves.

In 2008, we decided to take up the challenge by not only recognising these young heroes but also providing them scholarship opportunities since their actions have touched lives in their immediate communities and beyond,” he noted.

Ashiwaju, who said the CSR initiative was key because it had encouraged children to aspire to greater heights, assured that the company would always celebrate children who serve as change agents in their respective communities.

“We broke grounds as one of the awards to encourage children who have shown courage in the face of challenges. We will continue to maintain our pioneer status in celebrating and rewarding the positive efforts displayed by these young heroes.”

Through the Indomie Heroes Awards initiative, kids all over the country who have shown kindness, patriotism, and ingenuity beyond their years have had deserved moments courtesy of Indomie. He said.

Since its inception 15 years ago, 48 winners have emerged from the Indomie Heroes Award system and there have been multiple rewards ranging from cash gifts to multi-million-naira scholarships to aid the pursuit of their educational and life goals.-