3 Children, 2 Adults Killed In Anambra Road Crash

The Anambra State sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said that a tragic road crash that occurred along the Nnewi–Okigwe Road by Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State claimed the lives of five persons, including three children, and left five others with varying degrees of injuries.

According to a press statement on Saturday by the FRSC, Anambra State Command, through the Sector Public Education Officer, Margaret B. Onabe, the fatal crash occurred on Friday, July 25, at about 9:39pm, and involved ten individuals comprising four male adults, one female adult, three male children, and two female children.

The statement disclosed that five victims (comprising two adult males, one male child, and two female children) lost their lives in the crash, while the remaining five victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Preliminary investigations, according to the FRSC, indicated that the crash was caused by brake failure of a speeding truck, which eventually rammed into other vehicles and pedestrians along the route.

It said the vehicles involved in the crash included a MercedesBenz truck with registration number NNE 893 ZG, a Honda motorcycle, a Qlink motorcycle, among others.

The statement further revealed that the FRSC rescue team was promptly mobilised to the scene following a distress call received in the early hours of Saturday morning, adding that the team arrived the scene within 31 minutes and immediately began rescue operations and managed traffic at the crash site, while also tracking the hospitals where the victims were taken to.

According to the report, six victims were taken to the Anglican Diocesan Hospital in Amichi, where three were confirmed dead on arrival and one later died while receiving treatment. The remaining two, the FRSC said, were responding to treatment.