3 Bizmen Docked for Illegal Possession, Sale of 3,700KG of Pangolin Scales

Share

In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, three businessmen, James Igboeze, Mbah Chinedu Christopher, and Steven Chinonso (also known as Chukwunonso Stephen Obunadike), have been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for allegedly dealing in endangered species, specifically pangolin scales.

The trio appeared before Justice Yellim Bogoro, where they were charged with conspiracy, unlawful possession, and illegal sale of 3,761.11 kilograms of pangolin scales, a crime that carries stiff penalties under both Nigerian and international wildlife protection laws.

Prosecutor, Vivian Aigbadon, told the court that the arrest of the defendants followed credible intelligence provided by the Wildlife Justice Commission, an international non-profit organisation that investigates and exposes global wildlife trafficking networks.

According to the prosecution, the defendants were apprehended on April 2, 2025, in the Alatise area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, with a staggering 3.7 tons of pangolin scales in their possession.

The items, which are banned for trade globally due to their link to endangered species, were allegedly intended for illegal sale. The charge levelled against the three men span several legal provisions aimed at protecting endangered species and preventing environmental crimes.

The prosecutors stated that the defendants’ actions violated Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, which criminalizes conspiracy to commit a felony; Section 5(1) of the Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) (Amendment) Act, 2016, and is punishable under Section 5(1)(a) of the same Act; Section 7(3) of the National Environmental (Protection of Endangered Species in International Trade) Regulations, 2011, with punishment outlined under Section 7(4). Despite the weight of the offence , the three businessmen pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in court.

Share