3 Arrested Over Killing Of NSCDC Officer In Jigawa

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Jigawa State.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday in Kiyawa Local Government Area following investigations into the killing of the officer, identified as SC Bashir Adamu Jibril. Reports indicate that the officer was attacked around Shuwarin Market while carrying out his official duties.

He had apprehended a suspect when some accomplices allegedly attacked him with sticks and other weapons, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Security operatives later tracked down and arrested three suspects believed to be connected to the attack. The suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigation. The NSCDC has condemned the incident, describing the killing as an attack on a law enforcement officer performing his duty.

NSDDC authorities also assured that those responsible will be prosecuted. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.