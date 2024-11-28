3 Americans Released In US-China Prisoner Exchange

Share

Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said yesterday, announcing a diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.

The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung, all of whom had been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained by China.

Swidan had been facing a death sentence on drug charges while Li and Leung were imprisoned on espionage charges. “Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement.

The release comes just two months after China freed David Lin, a Christian pastor from California who had spent nearly 20 years behind bars after being convicted of contract fraud, reports The Associated Press.

US-China relations have been roiled for years over major disagreements between the world’s two largest economies on trade, human rights, the production of fentanyl precursors, security issues that include espionage and hacking, China’s aggressiveness toward Taiwan and its smaller neighbours in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s support for Russia’s military-industrial sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: