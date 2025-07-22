3.7m Facing Food Insecurity In North East –ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) yesterday expressed concerns over worsening food insecurity in conflict-affected areas of the North East, where more than 3.7 million people are currently struggling to access enough food.

In a statement, the body explained that many of those affected were formerly farmers who had provided for their communities but were displaced due to years of conflict.

The statement noted that violence had forced families from their homes, restricted access to farmland, and disrupted local food production systems.

Head of the ICRC office in Maiduguri, Diana Japaridze, described the growing pressure on households as the lean season began and food stocks dwindled.

She said: “This is the period when families must begin buying food, but many conflict-affected households simply can’t afford it.They’re forced to drastically limit their intake.”