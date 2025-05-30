2nd Year: Kano APC Chief Hails Tinubu

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership.

In a statement, the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Director of Finance said Tinubu’s two years in office has been impressive.

He said: “President Tinubu has shown that Nigeria needs the attention in all of its human ramifications, as such he assembled men of integrity and courage who have in the last two years helped in turning around Nigeria.

“Just recently, he ordered the security agencies to end insecurity in the country latest by December, “This clearly shows that the President is highly concerned about the lives of Nigerians.”

Kwankwaso said the ministers of defence were quoted to said that the nation’s armed forces were now better equipped and the personnel better motivated, maintaining that recent military gains signalled Nigeria to s turning the tide against insecurity.

