2nd Year Anniversary: Dingyadi Praises Gov Aliyu’s Efforts In Cohesion, Political Stability

Share

Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State,, has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for fostering political cohesion and stability in the state during his two-year tenure, describing his performance as “highly commendable” despite some sectoral challenges.

In a statement made available to the press, Dingyadi—known for his strong political voice within the PDP—acknowledged that while there are areas requiring further attention, the governor’s strides in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and political harmony outweigh his shortcomings.

“Governor Aliyu has excelled in ensuring political cohesion and stability, beautification of the state, construction and rehabilitation of township roads, renovation of schools, and improvements in public health services,” Dingyadi noted.

Alhaji Dingyadi stressed the importance of unity, urging citizens and political actors in Sokoto to prioritize dialogue over division. He cautioned against the politicization of insecurity and the use of abusive language in political discourse.

“We should approach our differences with respect and understanding, fostering unity and constructive solutions to our challenges. It’s crucial to avoid politicizing insecurity, as our common enemies don’t discriminate in their attacks,” he said.

He further stated that putting Sokoto State’s interests above party lines and negative sentiments toward leaders is key to advancing development.

“Prioritizing the state’s collective interests will promote effective leadership and sustainable development both in Sokoto and across the nation,” he added.

While acknowledging the governor’s successes, Dingyadi called for intensified efforts to address security concerns and water shortages, particularly in the state capital and the eastern regions of Sokoto.

He encouraged Governor Aliyu to strengthen collaboration with the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to find lasting solutions to these pressing issues.

“The water crisis and insecurity remain critical challenges. A strong partnership with federal authorities is needed to safeguard lives and improve access to clean water for affected communities,” he advised.

Despite being a staunch member of the opposition, Dingyadi’s comments reflect a rare bipartisan gesture, emphasizing constructive criticism and unity over partisanship. He praised Governor Aliyu for laying a foundation for growth and called for continued improvements in governance.

“Governor Aliyu’s achievements are highly commendable. However, there is always room for improvement in governance, especially in critical areas affecting daily life,” he concluded.

Share