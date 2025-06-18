2nd Term: Delta North APC Chairmen Disown Endorsement Of Nwoko

Share

The Forum of Delta North All Progressives Congress (APC) local government area chairmen has disowned the purported endorsement of Senator Ned Nwoko, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District for a second term.

The Forum, however, affirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sherif Oborevwori for second.

According to a statement jointly signed by the seven local government chairmen in the district, the forum said it was not involved in the purported endorsement of Nwoko for a second term, stressing that any claim of endorsement of the Senator did not reflect the position of the APC structures at the local government level.

The statement signed by Nobert Akachukwu Sochukwudinma, Aniocha South; Hilary Fada Ibude, Ika South; Austin C. Nnabuife (JP), OshmIli North; Dada Okolo, OshmIli South; Chief Oputa Knis, Ndokwa East; Comrade Dike Onah, Ndokwa West; and Churchill Ugoena Edem, Ukwuani, the seven APC local government chairmen.

The statement called on party faithful, and the public to disregard any unauthorised endorsements maintaining that the party in the senatorial district remained steadfast and focused to secure victory for the APC in all the elections in 2027.

The statement reads: “We the undersigned local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State, wish to clearly state that our valid and collective endorsements are for President Bola Tinubu, and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

‘’We were not involved in the purported endorsement of Sen. Ned Nwoko for 2nd term, whether by some ward chairmen or during the Delta North APC Stakeholders Meeting.

Such actions do not reflect the position of the APC structures at the local government level, and must be disregarded.”

