2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Championships: New Champions To Emerge Today

From an initial pool of 30 teams representing Nigeria, Togo, and the Benin Republic, the race for the podium at the 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships is set to culminate on Saturday, November 1, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. As Africa’s first-ever mixed team table tennis championship, the tournament has drawn over 150 players, showcasing thrilling matches and high-level competition. The grand finale will be graced by the tournament sponsor, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, alongside other dignitaries, including the President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Wahid Enitan Oshodi.

With the defending champions absent this year, the battle for the top prize has been fierce. On Day 1, 14 teams were eliminated after failing to place among the top two in their respective groups. A total of 42 matches were played on the opening day, setting the stage for an intense knockout round on Day 2, which determined the finalists. Top-seeded teams from Lagos, Edo, and Ondo lived up to expectations, while visiting teams from Togo and Benin Republic also impressed, advancing to the knockout stage. Many matches were tightly contested, often decided by narrow margins.

Competition Manager Segun Peters praised the quality of play, noting the tournament’s growth and the emergence of new talent: “This year’s tournament has been very impressive. From the group stages to the knockout rounds, the players have been exceptional, with many matches ending 3-2. This reflects a significant improvement in both the quality of play and the calibre of players. Although last year’s champions are absent, we’ve seen the rise of strong young teams across the country..”