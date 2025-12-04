2nd Niger Delta Games: Ikpokpo Impressed With Facilities In Edo

Consistent with its project execution routine, DunamisIcon Limited, Project Consultants of the Niger Delta Games, has concluded the first phase of physical inspection and evaluation of facilities for the event, 24 hours after the hosting right was presented to Edo State.

The project management team, led by Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, was given a tour of various facility locations in Benin City by Desmond Amadin Enabulele, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission.

The team expressed satisfaction with the sports infrastructure available at the facilities. “Edo is a readymade choice based on all the factors that are necessary to host this kind of big event.

We are expecting over 3,000 athletes, coaches, alongside journalists and technical officials, with an approximate number of people outside spectators in the range of 5,000.

So, we need facilities that work for the games,” Ikpokpo explained. He commended the Edo State Government for the good state of facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, and promised that the state will be assisted with the renovation of some of the facilities, as may be necessary to ensure a good competition experience for the athletes.

“I have been to the iconic Ogbe Stadium and must commend the Edo State Government for maintaining the facilities there. We are also considering taking some events to the University of Benin, so that people in that part of the city can also feel and enjoy the fun.

Where need be, we will also see how to assist the state and the University of Benin to add value to some of the sporting facilities.”