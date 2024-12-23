2nd Daniel Ford Elite Youth Table Tennis: Abdulfatai Dethrones Kuti As Ayoola Wins

Share

The reign of Matthew Kuti as the U-19 boys’ national champion came to an end this past weekend at the 2nd Daniel Ford Elite Youth Invitational Table Tennis Championships, as southpaw Basit Abdulfatai emerged victorious in a thrilling final.

On the same stage, Rabiat Ayoola also clinched the U-19 girls’ title in a dramatic comeback performance watched by an excited crowd that had in attendance dignitaries including Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) who was the Special Guest of Honour.

The two-day tournament, organised by the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTTF) and funded by UK-based real estate firm Daniel Ford International, founded by Yemi Edun, saw 75 top players nationwide compete.

Kuti, the defending U-19 boys’ champion, entered the tournament as a favourite and looked poised to retain his title after building a commanding 3-1 lead in the final.

However, Abdulfatai mounted a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive games to secure a 4-3 victory (7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9).

This was the first time Abdulfatai would beat Kuti and he told our correspondent after the victory that he had to remain focussed to build on the momentum.

“I have never beaten him (Kuti) in an open championship like this and we have been playing together from day one.

I have to go and look at the video of my performance today and see how I can correct some of my mistakes in those areas and I can build on them. I just have to remain focused,” he said.

