2nd Niger Bridge: We’re Vindicated, Says Ngige

…Laments bad politics by South East

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige on Tuesday said that despite the campaign of calumny and hostility against South East members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge and the construction of capital projects by the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has vindicated their choice of party.

Ngige who made the on remark at the commissioning of the Anambra Federal Secretariat Awka contended that the Igbos of the South East should stop putting their eggs in one basket at every political dispensation.

“We brought the federal Secretariat and constructed the second Niger Bridge through the federal government and people are saying that the federal government of Muhammadu Buhari is not doing anything in the South East”

“The first brigade was constructed in 1965 under the regime of Tafawa Belewa and that was when our brother, Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was President and that is the product of that political alliance ”

“During that war, some portions of the bridge were blown with mines in order to stop the federal troops from crossing over, and after the war a second bridge because imperative ”

“It is to the glory of God that this second Niger Bridge was completed and commissioned by the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari ”

“When I was here as governor the then President sent some contractors and said that the bridge would be built and that was in 2005 and after he left office they retuned the sword from 2007 to 2014 they turned another sword ”

“But this man we brought him here for the campaign and I told the people of the South East that this man would construct the second Niger Bridge and rebuild Enugu Airport which he did ”

“For the Airport, the sum of N10 Billion was spent for the Special Reconstruction and then the construction of Onitsha – Enugu expressway, and the other side would be done through funds from MTN which is still under the Federal government,” he said.

Continuing Ngige recalled; ” We were treated as outcasts for joining the APC and we went round urging our people to join the APC so that other ethnic groups would not take over our own share but they refused ”

“We played bad politics in 2015 and in 2019 yet the APC government brought infrastructure to the South East like the Enugu- Port Harcourt road, Enugu – Abakaliki road, and the Federal Secretariat and I remember saying it there at the Second Niger Bridge that this man that brought all these projects you did not vote for him which Gov Hope Uzodimma and Gov Charles Soludo agreed with me ”

“All of us should not be in one political party, some would be here and some would be there and if some people are not in the same party with you don’t call them saboteurs because Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and even Dr Micheal Okpara did the same thing and we must come back to that old political culture that we left for long,” he said.