2nd Anniversary: The ups, downs of Otu’s administration in C’River State

In about two months from now, most governors in Nigeria will mark their two years in office. Specifically, the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Out, is expected to roll out the drums in celebration of his stewardship so far.

Before becoming governor of the state, Otu was known for his commitment to empowerment. His years in the House of Representatives as well as his time in the Senate were marked by a vicarious benignity to, and sympathy for his loyalists.

With such a lofty heritage and gesture, it was easy for people to line up behind him when he announced his intention to contest for the position of governor. His supporters, who fondly call him “Sweet Prince,” believe that with him on the saddle, infrastructural and human capital development would feature prominently in the state.

The governor during a recent interaction with journalists blew his trumpet of achievements, citing the ongoing efforts by his administration to ensure communities in the state have access to energy.

His words: “One of our very strong thematic point which we are working towards delivering is energy security and to some extent, we have done that. We have discovered that if we don’t deliver on energy security, there will be a problem. Even for our products, things that we bring out for the farms and things that we want to process. Things that we want to preserve become a problem. That’s why for our state, we put a lot of energy into power.

“I believe in about a month or two month, we’ll be opening our power station here. We have set up a policy in place in terms of this ongoing power deregulation. I believe that the House of Assembly will soon pass that bill so that we have our law guiding the process right here. We are looking to buy the Odukpani power plant. We’re working towards it and we want to believe that at the appropriate time, we’ll be considered.”

On the blueprint he is using as a compass, Governor Otu said: “We are not only looking into Governor Imoke’s Blueprint alone. What God has afforded us is to buy into the experience of our predecessors, in terms of where mistakes were made or where we can scale up. It’s very clear that all our predecessors did not do badly.”

Streets in Calabar have so far been attended to, the governor pointed out during the briefing, adding that his intervention cuts across the three Senatorial Districts. Even the tourism sector has been scaled up to attract investors and tourists alike.

The governor did not fail to mention the cargo airport and the international hospital in the northern part of the state and series of interventions in central Senatorial District.

On payment of gratuity, the governor gave himself a pass mark thus: “It would take a Governor with the heart of a lion to pay even one billion gratuity because apart from the paucity of funds, we have endemic fraud layers that will take some years to take out.

“When I came into government, this was one of the prime areas which I wanted to resolve because the people who suffered for us, who invested 35 years of service to bring a state to where we are, are a very important part of our story. Their prayers and well-being are very important for us and yes, they work tirelessly for the government. They put all they have into this service and look at the way the service is treating them. ”

On Infrastructure, Governor Otu said: “There is ongoing Construction of Road Network in Nde Community, Ikom, explaining as follows: “and this has provided residents with better access to markets, schools, and health facilities.

On healthcare, the governor mentioned Construction of a ₦470m General Hospital in Ikom which is expected to boost healthcare services, and ensuring that quality medical care is accessible to residents within the district, thus, reducing the need for long-distance travel for treatment.

Altogether, fewer than eighty three Primary Health Care Facilities Across the State (in Partnership with the World Bank) have been refurbished, “wiith a significant portion of these facilities located in the Central Senatorial District, Rural communities now have better access to essential healthcare services, maternal care, and emergency treatment.

On agriculture, Prince Otu said his government has resuscitate Songhai Farms in Itighidi (Abi LGA) and the Starch Processing Factory in Ochon (Obubra LGA). “These projects are revitalizing the agricultural sector, creating jobs, and boosting food production, positioning the district as a hub for agribusiness and agro-processing.

After explaining his administration ‘s efforts to reposition the state, Otu’s Aides, mostly Special Advisers last week stormed Earnest Etim Bassey Press centre to speak more on the the governors achievements.

According to them, Governor Bassey Otu’s administration is ushering in a new era of development in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State, significantly improving infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and rural electrification.

They were unanimous that Otu’s commitment to strategic partnerships with national and international bodies and the payment of counterpart funding for transformative projects is positioning Cross River for sustained development.

However, observers believe that the governor has not done enough to leverage on his relationship with the President, Senator Ahmed Tinubu being APC governor,to facilitate the speedy construction of the Calabar/Itu road which is critical for the state and her people.

A civil servant, Alphonsus Edet, who said he would be retiring next year, noted that Prince Bassey Otu has not been able to use his office to get President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to work on the Calabar/Itu Road as expected.

Edet said: “The governor has not been able to get the President to do some serious work on the Calabar/Itu Road which is the artery of commercial activities and which has the capacity to bring investment into the state.

Reminded that Federal Government is working on it, Edet maintained that apart from the pace of work being slow, the Lagos side of the project is more important to the President and that is why the work has taken off in earnest from that axis.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Cyril Ojong, also says that the governor has not been able to sit down in the state and work.

According Ojong, there are series of communal clashes and influx of herdsmen in the forest that needs the attention of the governor, “but he is hardly on seat to dissect and firmly handle the situation.”

Besides, his critics believe he is carrying too many projects at the same time, fearing that some of the projects may be abandoned due to paucity of funds,

There is a long standing insinuation that the governor has failed to relate with his APC Senators because of second term ambition. This insinuation has however been dismissed by the governor many times, saying that he doesn’t have any problem with the lawmakers.

