2nd Anniversary: Oborevwori Lauds Delta Assembly’s Role In Devt

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has commended the state’s House of Assembly for its steadfast legislative contributions to the development of the state.

He made the remarks yesterday at a thanksgiving service marking the 2nd Anniversary of the 8th Assembly, held at Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Region 24, Unity Model Parish, Asaba. Oborevwori thanked the Assembly for acknowledging divine guidance in its work, describing the thanksgiving as the most significant part of the anniversary.

He said: “It is truly heartwarming to see you recognize the place of the divine in your affairs. Lawmakers must depend on God for wisdom and guidance.”

The governor praised the Assembly’s legislative output and commitment to good governance over the past two years. He highlighted their role in shaping Delta’s development through bills, motions, and oversight duties.

“Your wisdom, oversight, and representation have strengthened our state and deepened democracy,” he noted. Oborevwori emphasized the strong synergy between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, which he described as essential to impactful governance.

