The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has lauded Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his inclusive leadership, which has brought unity among the people of Kaduna State, describing it as unprecedented.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, also commended Governor Uba Sani’s focus on rural development in the past two years.

He said the Kaduna State governor has in the past two years demonstrated unflinching commitment to uplifting the lives of the people in the state through economic development and empowerment, skills acquisition, attracting massive investments, harnessing the state’s potential, among others.

The speaker equally lauded Governor Uba Sani’s investments in education, health, infrastructure, human capital development, coupled with his commitment to job creation, private sector partnerships, boosting local industries, and enhancing entrepreneurship.

Abbas was particularly elated that he has enjoyed a good working relationship with Governor Uba Sani, a partnership that has attracted countless dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna State.

“I am delighted to say that in the past two years, Governor Uba Sani has worked assiduously to bring about inclusive governance and unite the people of Kaduna State. This is the hallmark of good leadership,” the Speaker said.

He urged the good people of Kaduna State to continue supporting and cooperating with the Kaduna State governor as he works tirelessly to put smiles on their faces.

The Speaker wished Governor Uba Sani success in his administration.

