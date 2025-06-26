2nd Anniversary: Foundation Offers Free Medical Care In Lagos

To mark its second anniversary, the Tabitha-Abimbola Foundation has launched a series of impactful community initiatives, beginning with a free medical outreach targeting underserved residents in Lagos.

The outreach—the first of three special anniversary projects—aims to provide essential healthcare services to at least 100 beneficiaries in the Agboyi-Ketu riverine community.

The services, offered at no cost, will include general health consultations, basic medications, health education, and vital screenings.

The initiative is designed to support individuals and families with limited or no access to regular medical care, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to health equity and social upliftment.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Founder and CEO, Mrs. Abimbola Agbebiyi, reflected on the foundation’s journey and its mission.

“Our mission has always been about creating lasting, meaningful change. There’s no better way to celebrate two years of impact than by deepening our service to those who need it most. This outreach is more than just treatment—it’s about restoring dignity, hope, and wellness,” she said.

The medical outreach is scheduled for June 28 in Agboyi-Ketu and will bring together volunteer healthcare professionals, community leaders, and support teams committed to delivering care where it’s most needed.

Following the outreach, the foundation will roll out two additional community projects, each aligned with its core focus areas: health, education, and economic empowerment.

Founded in 2023, the Tabitha-Abimbola Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable populations—especially women and children—through sustainable, grassroots initiatives.

In just two years, the foundation has impacted several communities across Lagos and is working toward expanding its reach across Nigeria, Africa, and globally.