2nd Anniversary: FCT Lines Up Two-Week Project Commissioning

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans for a two-week-long commissioning of key infrastructure projects to commemorate the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike made this known on Saturday after inspecting several ongoing infrastructure projects across Abuja.

He stated that the projects slated for commissioning are not confined to the city center but also extend to satellite towns and rural communities.

According to the Minister, the projects earmarked for inauguration include the Arterial Road N16 connecting Maitama and Katampe districts; the 16-kilometre OSEX II carriageway linking Apo to Wasa; the Arterial Road N5 from Lifecamp Junction to Ring Road III; the renovated International Conference Centre (ICC); the Greater Abuja Water Project; and various rural roads.

“By next week, we will provide the full list of projects to be inaugurated during Mr. President’s second year in office,” Wike said.

“The Arterial Road N16 is one of them. The OSEX II to Wasa junction is also one. The International Conference Centre is another. The N5 from Lifecamp to Ring Road III is on the list. Even the Greater Abuja Water Project will be inaugurated. It will take us about two weeks to commission most of these projects.”

Wike praised President Tinubu’s leadership, crediting him with providing Abuja with first-class infrastructure.

“I’m happy to identify with Mr. President’s leadership. That is what Nigeria needs. Mr. President has transformed Abuja. All of you can attest to the fact that Abuja has truly changed. We thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership through Mr. President to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents of Abuja.

“I don’t see why anybody will say Mr. President has not done well. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises we made,” he added.

Speaking on the projects he inspected, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being delivered by China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC), the contractor handling the OSEX II to Wasa carriageway and Arterial Road N16. He also noted the positive response from residents and traders along the OSEX II corridor.

