2nd Anniversary: Adeleke Salutes Residents For Support

Osun State Governor Adeleke Adeleke has saluted residents for their support for his government.

Speaking at the special edition of “Ipade Imole”, a mechanism programme organised as part of the activities line up for the second anniversary of his administration, Adeleke said:

“These two years have been deeply rewarding for my team and me, as we strive to fulfil the mandate entrusted to us by the people of Osun State.

“We are deeply grateful to the people for the opportunity to serve them. “Let me begin by expressing our profound appreciation to the good people of Osun State for their unwavering support.

“Your trust remains the cornerstone of this administration and your feedback has been instrumental in shaping our policies and actions.”

