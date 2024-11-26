2nd Anniversary: Adeleke Distributes OHIS Cards, Life Support Gadgets To Over 10,000 PLWDs

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday presented free Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) card and Life Support Gadgets to over ten thousand Persons Living With Disabilities in Osun.

The gesture, according to the Governor was akin to his total commitment to the well-being of the people of the state.

Speaking during the official presentation of the OHIS card and Life Support Gadgets, on Tuesday, Adeleke recalled how he directed the Health Insurance Agency to enrol all pensioners in Osun state into the State Social Health Insurance Scheme to receive unlimited healthcare free of charge.

Adeleke said: “I am extremely glad that today I am presenting the OHIS card for access to free healthcare to the group of people living with disability across the state.

“I am not only presenting the cards, but I am also providing them with life-support gadgets and state-of-the-art medical aids that will make their existence more meaningful. They are my people; they voted for me, and they have been doing everything to support me.

“Thousands of wheelchairs (manual and automated), crutches, walking sticks, talking watches, artificial limbs, hearing aids, ultraviolet umbrellas, cream and glasses – for albinos and many more other gadgets. Some of these people with disabilities will also undergo free surgical procedures to cure their ailments.

“May I at this juncture, appreciate the Chairman of the Governing Board of OSHIA, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji; the entire board members, the very hardworking Executive Secretary and my own brother, Dr Rasaq Akindele, the management and the entire staff of OSHIA, for carrying out the directives and mandate for the betterment of the good people of Osun state.

“Our efforts are not limited to those in the health sector alone. Let me remind us of the Imole Free Medical and Surgical outreaches, where thousands of our people were treated free. We have mitigated the mass health workers exodus (the JAPA SYNDROME) by paying all the due allowances of doctors and all health workers”

Speaking, The Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA), Dr Rasaq Akindele, said that the provision of life aid gadgets for all the PWDs registered was to ease their life activities.

He itemised the gadgets to include, but not limited to, wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids, all forms of visual aids, ultraviolet umbrellas, creams, ultraviolet glasses, spinal cord packs etc. Some of these PWDs will also undergo free surgery for their ailments.

Enumerating some of the achievements of the Governor through the agency, Dr Akindele commended Governor Adeleke for prioritizing People’s welfare.

“Enrollment of over twenty-three thousand (>23,000) pensioners into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) completely free of charge. Free medical and Surgical treatment.

“Enrollment of more than three hundred (300) people living with HIV into the OHIS free of charge.

“Enrollment of 9,500 people living with disabilities (PWD), (physically disabled, spinal cord patient, deaf, dumb, blind and the albinos) into OHIS completely free of charge.”

