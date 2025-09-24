$2m Property Allegation: APC Chair Defends Wike

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has risen in defence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over allegations of acquiring a $2 million property in Florida, USA, for his children.

Okocha, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, dismissed the allegation made by activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, describing him as a serial blackmailer who should be arrested and prosecuted.

It would be recalled that Sowore, a former presidential candidate, had accused Wike of purchasing the Florida property through his wife, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike. The allegation has attracted national attention, with Sowore’s counsel, Deji Adeyanju, reportedly petitioning the Florida government over the matter.

But Okocha faulted the claims, insisting they were politically motivated falsehoods.

“In every democracy, criticism is welcome, but what Nigerians must reject are deliberate lies, propaganda, and attempts to defame under the guise of activism. This is exactly what Omoyele Sowore has perfected over the years,” Okocha said.

He accused Sowore of building his career on “lies and extortion,” adding that Sahara Reporters had become notorious for publishing “fabricated stories and half-truths.”

“Recently, Sowore launched another wave of falsehoods against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the FCT, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike, CON. These baseless allegations are nothing more than the bitter ranting of a man rejected at the polls and drowning in political irrelevance,” he added.

The Rivers APC Chairman further alleged that Sowore thrives on “blackmail journalism,” recalling that the activist had previously been charged by the Nigerian Police for forgery and false publication.

“To cut the chase, it becomes apposite to continue to expose the dark side of Sowore, and call for his immediate arrest and prosecution,” Okocha declared.