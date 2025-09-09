2Face’s Wife, Natasha Wins Best Legislator Award

Hon. Natasha Osawaru, wife of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has been honoured with the Best Legislator Award at the 2025 National Leadership Awards in Abuja.

Natasha, a legislator representing Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, received the award at the Nigerian Merit House, Maitama, on Monday, September 8.

Natasha shared the exciting news on her social media page, dedicating the award to the people of Egor Constituency.

She reaffirmed her commitment to “serve with integrity, passion, and dedication.”

READ ALSO

The Edo-born lawmaker was celebrated for her outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, and youth development.

She wrote: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Best Legislator Award at the 2025 National Leadership Awards.

“This recognition is for the people of Egor Constituency, Edo State, whose trust drives my commitment to women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, and youth development. Together, we rise!”