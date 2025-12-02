The management team of Nigerian music icon 2Baba has voiced strong concerns about what they describe as damaging interference in the singer’s career, alleging that his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, has become a major obstacle to his professional progress.

During an Instagram Live conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze, members of the team outlined a series of incidents they claim have derailed major international plans for the award-winning artiste.

One team member stressed the urgency for 2Baba to expand into global markets, noting that many Nigerian entertainers have been relocating to maximise their earning potential.

“You go out there to make your money. Even if it’s 100,000 people listening, the money is enough to sustain you,” he said. “2Baba needs to recognise that this woman is bad for business.”

He added that while the singer’s personal choices are respected, they must not overshadow the long-term consequences on his career. When asked whether Natasha’s family had also played a role in the crisis, the team declined to comment, hinting at deeper issues.

“We don’t want to talk about family… this thing is deeper than what we’re seeing online,” one member said. “I’ve entered their bedroom and seen things I’m not meant to see. Daddy Freeze, I need therapy with what I’ve seen.”

The management insisted that their long-term vision has always been to elevate 2Baba to the level of globally revered African music legends.

“When I started working with 2Baba, my aim was for him to be larger,” another member stated. “You can’t compare yourself to Burna Boy, but you can achieve what Angélique Kidjo has done. You can still do arenas.”

According to them, several extensive international projects, including a UK tour, an African tour, stadium concerts, and government-backed appearances in at least five countries, had already been finalised.

But everything, they said, came to a sudden halt. “Natasha came and said no. We’re stamping everything down. We can’t move.”

The team did not provide further details on the alleged interference, but the revelations have intensified public conversation around 2Baba’s marital situation and its impact on his career.

As of now, neither 2Baba nor Natasha Osawaru has publicly responded to the management’s claims.