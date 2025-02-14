2Face’s Mother Begs Edo Lawmaker To Leave Son

Share

Rose Idibia, the mother of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better knon was 2Face has pleaded with Nigerians to help her beg the Edo State lawmaker, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, to leave her son alone.

Her emotional appeal surfaced in a viral video on Thursday evening following the video making rounds on how 2Face proposed to the Deputy Majority Leader.

In the video, Mrs. Idibia expressed concern over 2Baba’s state of mind, attributing it to his ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

She alleged that the singer is not in his right senses and appealed to Osawaru to remove the spiritual beads she placed on him.

“Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs. Rose Idibia, the mother of 2Baba.

“This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now.

“I know my son well. That is not him. Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him,” she said.

The plea comes after a viral video on Thursday showed the moment 2Baba proposed to Osawaru.

The revelation follows the singer’s public confirmation of his romantic relationship with the lawmaker, setting social media abuzz.

2Baba recently addressed the growing speculations surrounding his relationship with Osawaru.

In an Instagram video, he defended her against accusations of being a “home breaker,” clarifying that their relationship had nothing to do with his separation from Annie.

“Allegedly, I have seen so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted.

“Yes, I posted what I posted. Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker.

“She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.

“Yes, I love her. She is amazing, and she is cool. I want to marry her,” he stated.

Osawaru is a politician and member of the Edo State House of Assembly, representing the Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She was elected in April 2023 and hails from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

