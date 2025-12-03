Hyacinth Idibia, the younger brother of Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has spoken publicly for the first time since the controversy surrounding the singer and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, erupted online.

Hyacinth took to his Instagram page to post a brief but deeply emotional message, pairing his words with lyrics from one of 2Face’s songs, a move that immediately stirred concern among fans.

He wrote, “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us to save you, Oyinem. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows.”

His post comes after weeks of intensifying drama between the couple.

The tension reportedly began in the UK, where Natasha was allegedly heard raising her voice during a heated exchange with 2face, an incident that led to police intervention and the singer’s brief arrest.

The issue resurfaced during a recent Instagram Live with broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, where Natasha and 2face clashed openly on camera, leaving viewers stunned.

The viral moments have fuelled speculation about deeper troubles in the marriage, with many fans expressing worry for the singer’s mental and emotional well-being.

Hyacinth’s message is being widely interpreted as the clearest indication yet that the Idibia family is stepping in, and that their concern for 2face may have reached a breaking point.