2Face, Wife Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face, and his lovely wife, Annie Idibia celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

In the spirit of celebration, Annie took to her Instagram page to share a video featuring her husband with her fans and followers.

In a letter addressed to her fans, Annie Idibia disclosed that the African Queen crooner exchanged vows with her on Valentine’s Day twelve years ago.

She further expressed that every day since then 2Baba has been showering her with love and joy in their marriage.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, the movie star followed it with a caption that reads; “Ok so guys …12 yrs ago on February 14.. this “BEAUTIFUL Man asked me to do forever with him. So Valentine’s Day is always our ANNIEversary.

“A guy even though we had a little disagreement yesterday … And I know I’m really stubborn with all my extras.. but still on still, I love how you still LOVE me even when we are fighting..

“sometimes I just miss fighting with you and will just spark something up intentionally. “Oya take kiss naaaa.”

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded the pages of the couple to shower them with congratulatory messages and prayers as they continue the everlasting love journey together with their children.

Watch the video below: