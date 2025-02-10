2Face Visits Edo Assembly As Legislators Resume After Break

Share

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia popularly called 2Face on Monday caused a stir in the gallery of the Edo State House of Assembly when he suddenly appeared a few minutes before plenary began for a new quarter for the members who just returned from a one-month break.

His presence attracted staff, aides of lawmakers and members of the public who had sat at the gallery waiting for the day’s sitting to commence.

He later left midway into the sitting. He was later sighted at the Legislative Quarters along Ihama Road in the evening.

The three bills entertained by the lawmakers were a bill to amend the Edo State Health Insurance Law 2019, a bill to amend the Edo State Lands Administration and Geographical Information Service Law, 2018, and a bill for a Law to establish the Edo State Roads funds and the Edo State Roads Fund Board and Administration.

When plenary resumed, three bills scaled first reading while the rising cases of insecurity in the state also featured in the day’s plenary.

The Assembly commenced the third quarter in the second session of the 8th assembly.

The proposed business calendar was adopted for the new quarter of forty-two legislative days with six days in January, 15 days in February and 21 days in March.

The Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai read the request for the confirmation of a nominee for chairman of Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency another letter for the confirmation of an Executive Secretary of the agency and A third letter for the confirmation of Mr Anthony Ojo as a member of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Commission (EDSOPADEC).

