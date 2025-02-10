Share

Legendary Nigeria singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted at the Edo State House of Assembly amid a divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face Idibia announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia via his Instagram page two Sundays ago.

Amid the controversy, a video has surfaced showing 2Face Idibia at the Edo State Assembly, reportedly to support his alleged new lover, Natasha Osawaru, a member of the assembly.

In the video, 2Face is seen taking his seat at the Assembly as a crowd gathers to catch a glimpse of the legendary singer. Meanwhile, this has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, sharing their thoughts and opinions. Check Out Some Reactions Below… Domo Boy asserted, “This boy don pass through stress. Make e get peace”. Grateful Ama wrote, “He is good at making women fall in love and boom, he starts breaking hearts. All the best”. Tim Stitches stated, “You all should allow this guy move on abeg”. Coba Official noted, “Men are so quick to move on”. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutie_juls (@cutie_jullss)

