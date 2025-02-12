2Face Shares Video Of Man Whose Ex-Wife Met Someone Better After Leaving Him

New Telegraph reports that Natasha is the granddaughter of billionaire businessman, Gabriel Igbinedion and the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

In the video posted on his Instastory, the man said, ‘’My ex-wife has been married for over a decade now to a phenomenal guy who is perfect for her and he is nothing like me.

“If you met him and met both of us, you would go no one would love both of these guys. Like if you like this flavour, you won’t like this Flavour.

“Like I am impatient, fast-talking, skip to the end. He is a therapist, he is chill and patient, and they are perfect together. And I can that as someone who loves and loves her and knows her and knows her.

“I think if we can radically view honestly without jealousy like this is the love this person needed. It doesn’t mean my love sucks, It just means it wasn’t the right one for this person.’’

It would be recalled that 2Face and his estranged wife, Annie, are currently separated and in the process of getting a divorce.