Nigeria Media personality, Ossai Ovie Success has revealed that legendary singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Face risks going to prison for at least 5 years if he marries Natasha Osawaru while undergoing a divorce with Annie.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer had publicly announced his love interest to the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly weeks after announcing his separation from his wife, Annie.

Reacting to the development, Ossai Success took to his page to express his disappointment in the singer, describing his proposal to his new lover, Natasha as wrong timing.

According to him, 2Face cannot marry Natasha while undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Annie, saying the singer will be committing bigamy if he does so.

Ossai Success emphasized that 2Face cannot legally marry his new lover Natasha until his divorce is finalized. He wrote; “I’m disappointed in 2face, considering the timing of his proposal to Natasha. After watching the proposal video, I wondered, “Does he know what he’s doing?” “The fact is that 2face can’t marry Natasha while going through divorce proceedings with Annie. “Doing so would constitute bigamy, punishable under Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act (CCA) 1990, with imprisonment for up to five years. “According to Nigerian law, specifically the Matrimonial Causes Act (MCA) 1990 and Section 47 of the Marriage Act 1990, one must finalize their divorce before entering into a new marriage. “Any marriage contracted while a previous marriage is still subsisting is null and void. Therefore, 2face cannot legally marry Natasha until his divorce is finalized. If he proceeds, his first spouse can file a complaint, leading to prosecution for bigamy. “ See the post below:

