2Face Receives Electric Car As Birthday Gift From Ned Nwoko

Share

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2baba, has received a brand-new electric car from billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko as a belated birthday gift.

Saturday Telegraph reports that 2Face marked his 49th birthday with warm wishes from family, fans, and colleagues.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music legend thanked Ned Nwoko for the car gift and offered blessings upon him.

READ ALSO:

In the shared video, it could be seen as 2Face was entering into his residence in the sleek ride, highlighting the car’s impressive features.

As he drives in, 2baba’s ecstatic expression was visible, accompanied by a voice in the background praising him.

Sharing video, he captioned posts: “Came back to my zanga and behold, this beautiful EV belated birthday gift from my amazing bro @nedokonkwo! Bless you always, nwanne. Highly recommended, especially with petrol prices soaring! #GRATEFUL #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH #WARRIORS @nedokonkwo”.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: