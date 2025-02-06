2Face Reacts To Basketmouth’s Comment On His Divorce

Share

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has reacted to the comment made by stand-up comedian, Basketmouth on his divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face broke the internet after he took to his Instagram page to announce that his marriage with his wife, Annie Idibia had ended.

According to him, they have been living separately for some time and awaiting divorce proceedings to separate them.

Reacting to the divorce saga, Basketmouth on Sunday, February 2 created a humor about the issue.

In a now-viral video aimed at promoting his upcoming show, Basketmouth sat down with fellow comedian, I Go Save, bemoaning how 2Face and Annie’s marital drama had hijacked the internet, leaving no space for his event to thrive.

Reacting to the comment of Basketmouth, 2Face shared a photo of the comedian and captioned it “Allegedly jokes are not apart anymore. Basketmouth goated”.

