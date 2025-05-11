Share

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has posed a serious question to his critics who have been dragging him since his divorce from his wife, Annie Macaulay and new-found love.

The singer who took to his social media page to observe people’s recent attention trained on him noted that he is in his home, maintaining his lane and focusing on his affairs, but people keep poke-nosing into his affairs.

2Face emphasised that he is simply in his house and not in any of his critics’ houses, but they still won’t let him be.

He, however, asks why his family affairs are a threat to them.

He asked: “Good morning. Omo, e get one question wey I wan ask. I dey my house, my house, arrange my thing the way wey I want am; I do my thing the way I want am: my principle, my laws.

“I no near your street, I no near your house. Abeg, how I take be threat to you?”

Reaction trailing this posts.

@OlogoUnlimited remarked: “Make 2baba go sleep abeg”

@olaitan_5389 wrote: “Person wey no send anybody”

@Olatu125 asked: “Is our Legend Ok?”

@Destinyinfamous stated: “Make Una leave this man for us na”

@Oludaily_ opined: “From my seven years of experience working in Psychiatric hospital Yaba, he’s doing drugs and it’s glaring from this Video”

