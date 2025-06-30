2Face Praises Annie Idibia, Says Children Remain His Top Priority

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has opened up about his deep admiration for the mothers of his children, including his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia

Speaking in a recent interview with popular media personality Nedu Wazobial, the father of seven expressed heartfelt appreciation for all the women in his life who have borne his children, describing each of them as “amazing.”

He said: “The mothers of my children are amazing. They’re amazing people,”

Speaking further, while talking of Annie, he reserved special praise for Annie, calling her “My Annie,” which sparked attention with internet users.

He said with a soft smile; “Annie is amazing,”

2Face also gave a special mention to a woman named Natasha, although he did not elaborate on her relationship to him, adding only that she, too, is “amazing.”

READ ALSO:

Despite the public speculation surrounding his romantic relationships, the iconic singer made it clear that his primary focus remains his children.

He added: “The only people that are really of concern to me are my kids,”

Watch the video below: