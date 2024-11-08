2Face Partners FG To Boost MSMEs, Job Creation

Share

Renowned Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face on Friday announced he has officially partnered with the Secretariat of Job Creation and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima to mobilize public support for Nigeria’s MSME sector.

The partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony held in Abuja, between 2Face and Mr Tola Adekunle-Johnson, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, as they put pen to paper on the agreement.

Speaking at the event, Adekunle-Johnson emphasized the significant role that the renowned singer would play as a brand ambassador for job creation and MSMEs.

He explained that the partnership would help advance various key initiatives, including the National MSMEs Awards, Expanded National MSMEs Clinics, and the Shared Hubs for MSMEs, all designed to foster job creation and support small businesses across Nigeria.

“We thought of how best we can sustain the momentum of creating jobs and promoting all the activities of MSMEs, including the awards, hubs, and access to single-digit loans,” Adekunle-Johnson said.

“In identifying areas that resonate with our target audience, it was clear that the entertainment and creative industries hold great potential in reaching a large number of people”.

”Today, we are unveiling Tuface, a national icon whose consistent craft and creativity have endeared him to millions. His involvement will undoubtedly galvanize private sector support for our public sector initiatives aimed at creating jobs and empowering businesses.”

Adekunle-Johnson expressed optimism that Tuface’s influence, particularly in Nigeria’s youth and entertainment sectors, would help drive engagement in these vital programs.

Responding to the partnership, Tuface expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a brand ambassador for the government’s job creation and MSME initiatives.

He thanked President Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to supporting youth and small businesses, and pledged to raise awareness about the importance of MSMEs, particularly among young Nigerians.

“I’m excited about this initiative,” Tuface remarked. “Most of our youths today are faced with so many distractions that they can easily veer off course, but this program will show them the positive impact of small businesses and job creation.

“It’s a great move in the right direction, and I’m happy to be part of it. I really commend the government for showing concern and support towards young people and small businesses.”

He also noted that, with the right focus and encouragement, MSMEs could provide opportunities for self-empowerment, not just for individuals but also for entire communities.

Also present at the event was Mrs. Sarah Ajayi, Deputy Director in the Office of Trade and International Relations at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

She highlighted the vital role that entertainment plays in engaging Nigerian youth and praised Tuface’s influence in attracting young people to important national initiatives.

“Entertainment is what attracts the youth, and most of them are passionate about it. Having Tuface as our brand ambassador is a smart move,” Mrs. Ajayi remarked.

“His influence will be instrumental in reaching the younger demographic and inspiring them to get involved in job creation and small business development.”

The collaboration between the Job Creation and MSMEs Secretariat and Tuface marks an important step in the Nigerian government’s efforts to boost the MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and employment.

“With Tuface’s widespread popularity and track record as a successful entrepreneur, his involvement is expected to attract greater attention and participation in programs designed to support small businesses and create sustainable job opportunities.

The partnership is part of the broader push to encourage youth participation in entrepreneurial ventures, foster creativity, and reduce unemployment by promoting the growth of MSMEs in Nigeria.

“As the initiative moves forward, stakeholders are hopeful that it will inspire young Nigerians to engage with and contribute to the country’s economic development.

