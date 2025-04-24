2Face, Natasha’s Traditional Wedding Date Surfaces Online

Share

The alleged traditional wedding date of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, with his lover, Natasha Osawaru has surfaced online.

New Telegraph recalls that in January 2025, 2Face announced his separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay, hinting at divorce.

A few days after the announcement, the singer also confirmed his romantic relationship with Natasha, an Edo State lawmaker, saying he loves and wants to marry her.

However, in a new development, Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, said the traditional wedding ceremony of the love birds will allegedly hold on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo State.

According to her, the right moves have been made to consolidate the relationship between 2Baba and Natasha.

Stella added that the alleged traditional wedding ceremony follows 2Baba’s recent visit to his hometown in Benue State, where he introduced Natasha to traditional rulers.

She wrote, “Singer Tuface Idibia and his lover, Honourable Natasha Osawuru are set wed traditionally. According to Stella Dimoko sources, the traditional wedding ceremony will allegedly hold on Friday April 25, 2025 in Benin city.

“All is set and the right moves have been made to consolidate the relationship between the lovebirds.

“On Monday April 21 2025, Tuface Idibia formally introduced his fiancee, Natasha Osawuru to the Idoma traditional leadership and his hometown community.”

