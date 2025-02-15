2Face, Natasha Spotted Shopping For Hair Amid Missing Claims

Share

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face and his new love interest, Natasha Osawaru have been spotted in a video doing some shopping at a hair shop, amid missing claims by his family.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that 2Face’s mother had expressed her disapproval of his current relationship, especially since his divorce process with his estranged wife, Annie hadn’t been finalized.

Additionally, the family had petitioned the Department of State Service (DSS), claiming that the singer had gone missing.

Amid the missing claims, a video captured 2Face and Natasha at a hair shop doing some shopping.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Reaction trailing this post; nickey_pearls said: “lol when I tell you, if he wanted to he will, this is he!!!!” sleem_porshe asked: “How many face this Natasha get ?” postsofmich queried; “Missing person dey shop ???” glitz_farms stated: “When he fades away for people eye huh he go rest…” jaycee_talks remarked: “Mummy mummy come and see him here” bigbims22 said: “Oga your mama dey find you o” sisi_thebigtycoon wrote: “Allegedly them dey find you for house o, go meet your mama ” originalweightlossdietcoffee said: “How many faces does this Natasha woman get Abeg? I don see over 20 different faces. Which face make we hold say na she? ” royals_garden__ remarked: “Nor be this boy him mama say he lost?” Watch video below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

