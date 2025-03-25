2Face, Natasha Spotted Shopping At Luxurious Boutique

Share

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, was spotted shopping at a boutique alongside his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, on Tuesday.

According to a viral video circulating on social media, 2Face and Osawaru visited Vodi’s store, where they were warmly received by the renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur, Oluwaseyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi.

In the video, 2Face is seen engaging in a lighthearted conversation with close associates as Natasha selects items.

Also, Natasha was seen saying, “Came shopping. Wearing this to parliament on Monday.”

Recall that in February, the singer proposed to the Edo State lawmaker in a viral video after confirming his separation from Annie Idibia.

