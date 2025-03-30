2Face, Natasha Osawaru Spotted At Club

Share

A trending video of popular legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, and his lover, Sen. Natasha Osawaru, at the club surfaces online, sparking reactions among fans.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that 2Face had in January 2025 announced the end to his 13-year-old marriage with his longtime partner, Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia.

Following his announcement, 2Face proposed to Edo State House of Assembly member, Natasha Osawaru.

In a trending video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the couple was at the club on Saturday night, vibing to the song which was radiating from the speaker at the club.

Reaction trailing this posts;

eseoghene954 said: “This one life don finally spoil if you come for me, I will come for your mama”

farooqui_celine_ wrote: “2baba your mummy is looking for you oo”

melanin_ruth_ wrote: “Why does she keep changing with every video?”

mummy_zaram asked: “Wetin man really want?”

shes__precious__ remarked: “See the way our legend is looking like someone they’ve given Panadol extra ”

the_prettyonomhen commented: “Person wey supposed to Dey cash out for appearance come dey let him myself dey accessible anyhow. SMH”

bmgentertains wrote: “ This new woman don turn legend to Hypeman o. Always at every club and party ”

sewboss_stores remarked: “50 years old man clubbing like a boy of 20…okay ooo”

