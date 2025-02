New Telegraph reports that 2Face and Natasha dating rumours ignited after a video surfaced online, showing them at a Lagos club, following his divorce announcement from his wife, Annie Idibia.

However, their love affair intensified after reports emerged that they were expecting their first child.

The report was shared by investigative blogger and journalist, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, via her Instagram post.

According to Stella Dimoko-Korkus, 2Face and Natasha are in love and set to tie the knot, with close associates revealing that they are expecting their first child.

The post reads,” Tuface Idibia, the singer you can’t stop talking about (at the moment) and Honorable Natasha Igbinedo of the famous Igbinedo family of Benin kingdom in love and about to start a family”.

“They are pregnant with their first child and the singer confessed in a video early Tuesday, February 12, 2/25 morning that he loves her and wants to marry her”.

