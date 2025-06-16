2Face Laments Rising Insecurity In His Home State, Benue

Share

Nigeria singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face Idibia has expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity in his home state, Benue.

New Telegraph recalls that dozens of residents in Yelwata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa States, were brutally killed by suspected herdsmen who launched a night attack on the community.

The assault began around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and continued into the early hours of Saturday without any resistance.

In a viral video shared online, 2Face revealed that he is heartbroken by the ongoing wave of killings in the region, describing the situation as a “national emergency.”

READ ALSO:

He said, “My heart is heavy, terribly sad, terribly angry! It’s become a national emergency what is going on in my state, Benue state….I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s just business as usual. Condemn the killings but this thing has to stop. This thing has to involve everybody in this country. It is not child’s play.

“It’s becoming ridiculous. Haba! I don’t even know where to express my sadness, my grief, my anger, my frustration, for this thing to keep happening over and over again..every time it happens we will call on the governor, call on the President…Hab!!! This thing is not funny. It’s not funny anymore. It’s gone beyond condemning. Serious action needs to start to take place”

Watch video below;

Share