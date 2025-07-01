2Face: It’s Impossible For Man To Sexually Be With One Woman

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face, stated that it is not possible for him to be sexually committed to only one woman.

Speaking in his latest interview with the media personality, Nedu, 2Face noted that it’s impossible for men to be with one woman sexually.

2Face made the disclosure when asked by Nedu if it was possible to be loyal and be 2Face and if it is possible to be a loyal man to a woman.

He said, “I have said this a couple of days ago, and I got into trouble for it but I didn’t care about that. Man no fits, I don’t know ooo but let me talk for my own self. I no go talk about other men.

“A man is not built to sexually be with one woman. Man can give his heart and love to one woman, but it’s impossible for a man to sexually be with one woman”.